LPC Withdraws From Carousel Mall Project

The City Council had voted to add LPC West to the partnership developing the 43-acre site through an exclusive negotiating agreement on August 3rd.

LPC West Vice President Rob Kane sent a letter to the city, stating that LPC will no longer be going forward with the demolition as they could not successfully negotiate a DDA.

Under the terms of the ENA, the San Bernardino Development Corporation (SBDC), has the right to re-assume its role as principal developer.

At the City Council's direction, the City continues to work toward the demolition and clearing of the Carousel Mall site. Proposals are currently under review with a recommendation being presented to the City Council in the coming months.