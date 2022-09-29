© 2022 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

9/29 KVCR Midday News: Human Composting, Cell Phones and Brain Tumors Lawsuit, Rapper Coolio Dies at 59

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 29, 2022 at 12:51 PM PDT
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • A new law offers another option besides burying or cremating a love one - human composting.
  • Hearings are underway to decide if a massive lawsuit, claiming cell phone use causes brain tumors, will be allowed to go to trial.
  • “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper Coolio dies at age 59.
Shareen Awad
