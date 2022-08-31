© 2022 91.9 KVCR

midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

8/31 KVCR Midday News: Bill Would Prohibit CA Schools From Purchasing Food Not Made in USA, Newsom’s Mental Health Care Plan for Homeless Advances, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 31, 2022 at 12:37 PM PDT
Midday News - Farm Land.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Riverside County extends contract with state to combat citrus greening disease.
  • Former San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy Christopher Lloyd Burnell is bound for federal prison for falsely claimed to have accumulated tens of millions of dollars from lawsuits.
  • As more homes come on the market with an asking price of $1 million, buyers wonder if they’re getting their money’s worth.
  • A bill advancing in the state Legislature would prohibit California public schools, colleges, and universities from purchasing agricultural products for student meals not grown in the U.S.
  • Newsom’s mental health care plan for homeless advances.

