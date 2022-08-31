KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
8/31 KVCR Midday News: Bill Would Prohibit CA Schools From Purchasing Food Not Made in USA, Newsom’s Mental Health Care Plan for Homeless Advances, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Riverside County extends contract with state to combat citrus greening disease.
- Former San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy Christopher Lloyd Burnell is bound for federal prison for falsely claimed to have accumulated tens of millions of dollars from lawsuits.
- As more homes come on the market with an asking price of $1 million, buyers wonder if they’re getting their money’s worth.
- A bill advancing in the state Legislature would prohibit California public schools, colleges, and universities from purchasing agricultural products for student meals not grown in the U.S.
- Newsom’s mental health care plan for homeless advances.