KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
8/18 KVCR Midday News: CA Faces Megaflood in Future, Bronco Fire Updates, Algae In Big Bear and Lake Elsinore, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Researchers at UCLA say climate change is increasing the chances of a catastrophic megaflood in California.
- California desert parks are still working to repair flash flood damage to roads in California’s desert wilderness parks.
- Lanes on the 15 freeway are now open after the Bronco Fire erupted yesterday and was capped at 90-acres in the lower Cajon Pass.
- Anne Heche’s death was ruled accidental after fiery car crash.
- Advisories regarding algae blooms in Big Bear Lake and Lake Elsinore are urging people to stay out of the water.
- USC and UCLA exits from the Pac-12 Conference could cost an estimated loss of $13 million per year in media rights for each of the remaining schools.