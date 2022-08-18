© 2022 91.9 KVCR

8/18 KVCR Midday News: CA Faces Megaflood in Future, Bronco Fire Updates, Algae In Big Bear and Lake Elsinore, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 18, 2022 at 12:35 PM PDT
Stories highlighted today include:

  • Researchers at UCLA say climate change is increasing the chances of a catastrophic megaflood in California.
  • California desert parks are still working to repair flash flood damage to roads in California’s desert wilderness parks.
  • Lanes on the 15 freeway are now open after the Bronco Fire erupted yesterday and was capped at 90-acres in the lower Cajon Pass.
  • Anne Heche’s death was ruled accidental after fiery car crash.
  • Advisories regarding algae blooms in Big Bear Lake and Lake Elsinore are urging people to stay out of the water.
  • USC and UCLA exits from the Pac-12 Conference could cost an estimated loss of $13 million per year in media rights for each of the remaining schools.

