© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

8/3 KVCR Midday News: Rent-A-Center Settles Lawsuit, Cocaine Bust in Grand Terrace, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 3, 2022 at 11:20 AM PDT
Midday News - CSUSB.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • While the overall local economy continues expanding, the Institute of Applied Research at CSUSB says it has slowed.
  • Rent-A-Center has settled a lawsuit with the State of California after the company violated state consumer protection laws with deceptive marketing and unlawful leasing practices.
  • Street drug dealer is suspect of having 42 pounds of cocaine
  • Representative Mark Takano has joined a six-member congressional delegation led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi that arrived in Taiwan.
  • Producer Janet Yang has been elected the 36th president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
  • California spares coastal power plant owner from fines.
  • Mattress Kings and Furniture, family-owned business in Colton, will host its 8th anniversary event Saturday, Aug 6.

Tags

Local news
Shareen Awad
See stories by Shareen Awad