8/3 KVCR Midday News: Rent-A-Center Settles Lawsuit, Cocaine Bust in Grand Terrace, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- While the overall local economy continues expanding, the Institute of Applied Research at CSUSB says it has slowed.
- Rent-A-Center has settled a lawsuit with the State of California after the company violated state consumer protection laws with deceptive marketing and unlawful leasing practices.
- Street drug dealer is suspect of having 42 pounds of cocaine
- Representative Mark Takano has joined a six-member congressional delegation led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi that arrived in Taiwan.
- Producer Janet Yang has been elected the 36th president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
- California spares coastal power plant owner from fines.
- Mattress Kings and Furniture, family-owned business in Colton, will host its 8th anniversary event Saturday, Aug 6.