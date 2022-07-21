KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
7/21 KVCR Midday News: Bruce Beach Returned to Black Family's Heirs, Trucker Protest Shuts Down Port of Oakland, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Six of the 13 Turpin children victimized in Riverside County’s most notorious parental child abuse case filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against the county and one of its foster care agencies.
- People contemplating suicide or families experiencing a mental health crisis can now call 988 instead of 911 for help.
- Trucker protest shuts down operations at the Port of Oakland.
- California beachfront taken from a Black couple nearly a century ago is given to heirs.