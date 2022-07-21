© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

7/21 KVCR Midday News: Bruce Beach Returned to Black Family's Heirs, Trucker Protest Shuts Down Port of Oakland, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 21, 2022 at 12:32 PM PDT
Midday News - Sunset Beach.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Six of the 13 Turpin children victimized in Riverside County’s most notorious parental child abuse case filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against the county and one of its foster care agencies.
  • People contemplating suicide or families experiencing a mental health crisis can now call 988 instead of 911 for help.
  • Trucker protest shuts down operations at the Port of Oakland.
  • California beachfront taken from a Black couple nearly a century ago is given to heirs.

Tags

Local newsHealth news
Shareen Awad
See stories by Shareen Awad