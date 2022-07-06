KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
7/6 KVCR Midday News: New Feather Alert System for Missing Native Americans, Cesar Chavez Community Center Receives State Funding, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Proposed state law would create ‘Feather Alert’ system for endangered and missing Native Americans.
- Last week, Governor Newsom signed off on the state’s over $300 billion budget, and some of those funds will go towards the renovation of the Cesar Chavez Community Center in Riverside.
- San Bernardino and Riverside ranked 61st and 77th, respectively, in the top 100 cities for recreation.
- Riverside County officials have advised residents who previously didn’t qualify for Medi-Cal that they may now be eligible under a change in state law Friday.