The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

7/6 KVCR Midday News: New Feather Alert System for Missing Native Americans, Cesar Chavez Community Center Receives State Funding, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 6, 2022 at 12:24 PM PDT
Midday News - Riverside.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Proposed state law would create ‘Feather Alert’ system for endangered and missing Native Americans.
  • Last week, Governor Newsom signed off on the state’s over $300 billion budget, and some of those funds will go towards the renovation of the Cesar Chavez Community Center in Riverside.
  • San Bernardino and Riverside ranked 61st and 77th, respectively, in the top 100 cities for recreation.
  • Riverside County officials have advised residents who previously didn’t qualify for Medi-Cal that they may now be eligible under a change in state law Friday.  

