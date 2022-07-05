KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
7/5 KVCR Midday News: Inland Empire Regional Hub for Healthcare Opportunity, IE 19th Sought-After Renting Spot in Nation, & More
- The School of Medicine at UCR has received a grant of $1.87 million to establish the Inland Empire Regional Hub for Healthcare Opportunity (IE RHHO), which will create a pre-med pathway for local community college students.
- RentCafe ranked the Inland Empire as the 19th most sought-after renting spot nationwide.
- A mass shooting outside a downtown Sacramento nightclub has left one person dead and four wounded.
- New bills signed into law in California further restrict ghost guns and prohibit marketing of firearms aimed at minors.