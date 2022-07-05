© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

7/5 KVCR Midday News: Inland Empire Regional Hub for Healthcare Opportunity, IE 19th Sought-After Renting Spot in Nation, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 5, 2022 at 12:28 PM PDT
Midday News UCR.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • The School of Medicine at UCR has received a grant of $1.87 million to establish the Inland Empire Regional Hub for Healthcare Opportunity (IE RHHO), which will create a pre-med pathway for local community college students.
  • RentCafe ranked the Inland Empire as the 19th most sought-after renting spot nationwide.
  • A mass shooting outside a downtown Sacramento nightclub has left one person dead and four wounded.
  • New bills signed into law in California further restrict ghost guns and prohibit marketing of firearms aimed at minors.

Tags

Local newsHealth news
Shareen Awad
See stories by Shareen Awad