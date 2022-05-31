KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
5/31 KVCR Midday News: IE’s Latest Gang Take Down, Lockdown Generation Processes School Shootings, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- In the Inland Empire’s latest gang takedown, authorities announced that law enforcement agents executed 20 search warrants and four arrest warrants in Riverside County.
- Democrats in the California State Assembly may choose a new leader this week.
- Students processing the attack in Uvalde, Texas are considered the lockdown generation.
- The Lost Fire north of Blythe has burned more than 5,700 acres and is nearly 50 percent contained.
- The ongoing concert series of tribute band performances in downtown Palm Springs will feature a Fleetwood Mac band on June 1st.