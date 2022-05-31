© 2022 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

5/31 KVCR Midday News: IE’s Latest Gang Take Down, Lockdown Generation Processes School Shootings, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 31, 2022 at 11:35 AM PDT
midday_news-_palm_trees_in_a_row.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • In the Inland Empire’s latest gang takedown, authorities announced that law enforcement agents executed 20 search warrants and four arrest warrants in Riverside County.
  • Democrats in the California State Assembly may choose a new leader this week.
  • Students processing the attack in Uvalde, Texas are considered the lockdown generation.
  • The Lost Fire north of Blythe has burned more than 5,700 acres and is nearly 50 percent contained.
  • The ongoing concert series of tribute band performances in downtown Palm Springs will feature a Fleetwood Mac band on June 1st.

