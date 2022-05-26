© 2022 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

5/26 KVCR Midday News: Alcohol-Rated Deaths in Riv Co Have Doubled, CA Losing Frontline Healthcare Workers, & More

KVCR | By Jennifer Perez Lara
Published May 26, 2022 at 12:04 PM PDT
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • A research study has found that the number of alcohol-related deaths in Riverside County nearly doubled between 2010 and 2020.
  • Public health advocates say California is losing nurses, epidemiologists, lab directors, and other frontline workers because of competition from the private sector and politicization of COVID-19.
  • California lawmakers are vowing to fast-track a handful of new gun restrictions in the wake of the Texas school shooting.
  • A Temecula dance instructor who sexually assaulted multiple boys is slated to be sentenced today under a plea agreement reached with prosecutors.  

Jennifer Perez Lara
Jennifer is currently a fourth year Political Science student at the University of California Riverside. She is currently interning at KVCR for Professor Loveridge's (former mayor of Riverside) Field Work in Political Science class.
