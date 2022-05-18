© 2022 91.9 KVCR

midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

5/18 KVCR Midday News: Riv Co Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony, Primary Election Voter Guide, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 18, 2022 at 12:29 PM PDT
Midday News - Riverside.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • The public will have its first chance to tour the new state-of-the-art green vehicle emissions testing laboratory in Riverside, May 21 from 2-5pm at 4001 Iowa Ave.
  • Public safety officials, city leaders, and others will gather in Downtown Riverside Saturday for the annual Riverside County Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony.
  • California’s Primary Election is June 7 and registered voters have been receiving a voter guide in the mail.
  • Environmentalists and anti-nuclear organizations are opposing any attempt to extend the operating life of California’s last running nuclear power plant.

