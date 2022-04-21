KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
4/21 KVCR Midday News: ONT Passenger Volumes Pre-Pandemic Levels, Illegal Dumping Cleanup, 105th NOS Fair, & More
Stories highlighted today include:
- RUSD is disputing statements by attorneys representing nearly a dozen molestation victims in lawsuits that netted 20 million dollars.
- California will close its main COVID-19 testing lab next month.
- Passenger volumes at Ontario International Airport have exceeded pre-pandemic levels.
- California farmers and ranchers are asking the state to help pay for hauling junk from illegal dumping away.
- The 105th National Orange Show fair returns and runs until Sunday, April 24 with live music, rides, and entertainment. Information at nosevents.com