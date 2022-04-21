© 2022 91.9 KVCR

midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

4/21 KVCR Midday News: ONT Passenger Volumes Pre-Pandemic Levels, Illegal Dumping Cleanup, 105th NOS Fair, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published April 21, 2022 at 12:34 PM PDT
Midday News ONT.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • RUSD is disputing statements by attorneys representing nearly a dozen molestation victims in lawsuits that netted 20 million dollars.
  • California will close its main COVID-19 testing lab next month.
  • Passenger volumes at Ontario International Airport have exceeded pre-pandemic levels.
  • California farmers and ranchers are asking the state to help pay for hauling junk from illegal dumping away.
  • The 105th National Orange Show fair returns and runs until Sunday, April 24 with live music, rides, and entertainment. Information at nosevents.com

