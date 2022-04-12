Jury Selection Underway in Trial for Alleged Norco College Threats

According to an investigation by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, and the Riverside Community College District Police Department, Jacob Ryan McBain of Norco, and Tarence Michael Thomas of Oregon City, Oregon, were arrested in 2018. The 31-year-old McBain is charged with attempted murder, solicitation of murder, conspiracy, possession of an assault weapon and three counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. The 30-year-old Thomas is charged only with conspiracy.

A prosecution trial brief was submitted to Superior Court Judge Mac Fisher, with details on how the men chatted through via facebook messenger, with McBain stating “he wanted to become a professional mass shooter”. Then Thomas allegedly replying with “Definitely sounds entertaining”. Pretrial hearings in the case concluded at the end of last week, after which jury selection began, with dozens of prospective panelists summoned to the Riverside Hall of Justice, to start the screening process by filling out questionnaires. Opening statements are not expected until the end of the month.

