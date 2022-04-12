© 2022 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

4/12 KVCR Midday News: SBVC Breaks Ground on New Applied Technology Building, Regulations to Rein in Ghost Guns, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published April 12, 2022 at 1:44 PM PDT
Midday News - SBVC.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • San Bernardino Valley College officials and others gathered for the groundbreaking of the school’s new Applied Technology Building.
  • Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and a survivor of the 2019 Saugus High School shooting were among those attending a White House event regarding regulations to rein in ”ghost guns”
  • An ongoing analysis of COVID-19 samples at UC Riverside is helping state officials prepare for potential surges causes by new variants of the disease.

Shareen Awad
