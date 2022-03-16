© 2022 91.9 KVCR

midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

3/16 KVCR Midday News: $12 Million Grant for Project Homekey, CA Home Sales Down, Affordable Senior Apartments in Riverside, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published March 16, 2022 at 12:16 PM PDT
Midday News - Rubidoux.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Last week, a non-profit broke ground on what will be affordable senior apartments in Riverside.
  • A $12 million grant was awarded to Riverside County to convert a 53-room former hotel into housing for the homeless, as part of Project Homekey.
  • The pace of California home sales slowed somewhat in February, though the median price ticked up to $771,000.
  • California will remain in a state of emergency due to COVID-19 after a push to rescind the emergency failed in the legislature.

Tags

Local newsHealth newsvirus news
Shareen Awad
See stories by Shareen Awad