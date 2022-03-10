KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
3/10 KVCR Midday News: CSUSB Kicks Off Women’s History Month Celebration, Newsom Addresses Homelessness, Nitrous Oxide in Desert Soil
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- CSUSB kicked off their celebration of Women’s History Month.
- Researchers at UC Riverside have found that after it rains, microbes in desert soil convert to nitrous oxide.
- Governor Newsom touted his administration’s response to homelessness during his State of the State Address.