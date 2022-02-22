© 2022 91.9 KVCR

midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

2/22 KVCR Midday News: COVID-19 Hospitalizations Down by 69%, Hank the Tank Strikes Tahoe Homes, Uncharted Tops Box Office, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 22, 2022 at 12:24 PM PST
Midday Report- desert.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Since January 25, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Riverside and San Bernardino County have decreased by at least 69%.
  • California’s continued drought spells trouble for 2022.
  • Hank the Tank, a huge Tahoe bear, breaks into homes as it eludes capture.
  • Tom Holland’s latest adventure Uncharted, which is based off of the popular video game, tops the box office.
  • Beekeepers turn to anti-theft technology as hive thefts rise.

