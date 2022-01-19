© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

1/19 KVCR Midday News: CA College Students Can Earn Tuition for Volunteering, IE 4th Worst For Paying Down Debt, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 19, 2022 at 12:46 PM PST
Midday News - SBVC.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Starting this fall, California college students can earn $10,000 for tuition and living expenses in exchange for volunteer service hours.
  • LendingTree found that the Inland Empire was the 4th worst place to pay down debt.
  • A new report from the California Health Care Foundation surveyed one hundred Black Californians about their experiences with the healthcare system.
  • The San Diego Zoo welcomes a new giraffe born just in time for what would have been late actress and animal advocate Betty White’s 100th birthday.
  • Microsoft buys video game developer Activision Blizzard for nearly $70 billion.

Tags

Local newsHealth news
Shareen Awad
See stories by Shareen Awad