11/23 KVCR Midday News: CHP Enforces Safe Driving Over Thanksgiving Weekend, Newsom Encourages COVID-19 Booster, Travel Rebounding Rapidly, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- CHP officers will ramp up operations on highways and roads throughout our region starting Wednesday as part of an annual Thanksgiving weekend enforcement campaign.
- Joblessness across the 2-county Inland Empire region continues to drift downward.
- Governor Newsom says the COVID-19 booster is especially important as winter months approach to avoid another surge.
- The Automobile Club of Southern California found that travel is continuing to rebound rapidly from the pandemic.
- There will be another blast of Santa Ana winds just in time for Thanksgiving travel, and a Fire Weather Watch kicks in Wednesday morning.