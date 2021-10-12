Inland Empire Filmmakers Participate in 48 Hour Film Project

Local Inland Empire filmmakers participated in the 48-Hour Film Project this past weekend, and these submissions will be screened and voted on this coming Thursday. The 48-hour Film Project is a unique competition as filmmakers have one weekend to write, produce, film and edit their projects by a strictly enforced deadline.

If you’re one minute late, that’s too bad.

The contest bares its name, as 48 hours before the deadline, participants gather to pull a genre out of a hat, and are given 3 required elements that must be included in every film. So, if you have fantastic script for a short romance film, well, that may not work if you pull horror.

Two premiere screenings are taking place on Thursday October 14 at 7 and 8:30pm at Look Dine-in Cinemas in Redlands. Tickets are available for $10 each.

Come support the work of local filmmakers and enjoy a fun evening, where you the audience vote for your favorite submission.

Tickets and more information available at https://48hourfilm.com/inland-empire-ca.