KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
9/21 KVCR Midday News: IE Jobless Rate Downtrend, House America Plan for Homelessness, New Warning System for Mountain Communities, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The Inland Empire’s jobless rate continues a slow downtrend as more jobs are created.
- California and six of its largest cities are joining the House America plan, a White House initiative to reduced homelessness.
- Marijuana eradication teams strike throughout the Inland Empire, seizing nearly 30,000 marijuana plants and making 31 arrests.
- A new warning system is in the works for mountain communities around Riverside as a means for them to receive alerts regarding wildfires and other disasters.
- A news investigation from KPCC and Columbia Journalism School finds Cal Fire firefighters are getting sick and dying from hot weather during training.