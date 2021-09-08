© 2021 91.9 KVCR

midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

9/8 KVCR Midday News: Unemployment Benefits End This Week for Thousands of Californians, iBuyers Stake Claim in Real Estate Market, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 8, 2021 at 11:28 AM PDT
Midday News - Riverside.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • A number of unemployment benefits ended this week for thousands of Californians, including an additional $300 a week and benefits for gig workers
  • Instant buyers, or iBuyers, stake a claim in the real estate market.
  • A second record fire season in a row is upon us and Cal Fire is urging Californians to stay vigilant.
  • The recall election against California Governor Gavin Newsom stems from key events last November, including Newsom’s dining out with friends at French Laundry restaurant.

