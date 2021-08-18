© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.

8/18 KVCR Midday News: Alternative Resting Place, Moreno Valley Boy Arrested for Bringing Gun to School, California 100 Initiative

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 18, 2021
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Better Place Forests are offering alternative resting place in the San Bernardino mountains.
  • A 15-year-old boy was arrested yesterday for allegedly carrying a loaded handgun onto the Moreno Valley High School campus.
  • California 100 is a new initiative seeking to transform the future of California for the next 100 years.

