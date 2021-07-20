-
Environmental and community groups reached a $47 million dollar settlement last week after over five years of legal battles with the developer of the…
A coalition of environmental groups is suing the city of Moreno Valley for approving the World Logistics Center, a sprawling mega-warehouse that they say…
The Moreno Valley Planning Commission voted to approve an environmental review for the controversial mega-warehouse complex known as the World Logistics…
As part of a settlement, the South Coast Air Quality Management District has dropped its opposition to a massive logistics center planned for Moreno…
Opponents of The World Logistics Center in Moreno Valley are watching closely after the M.V. City Council met and voted on "things" Tuesday. KVCR's Matt…
Yesterday [Wednesday], the 30-day window to file legal challenges against approval of the World Logistics Center in Moreno Valley closed. The…
Wednesday is the deadline for legal challenges to the massive World Logistics Center's environmental report. Already, the Riverside County Board of…
The 30 day window to launch legal challenges to the approval of Moreno Valley's World Logistics Center closes September 23. On Tuesday, September 15 the…
At 40.6 million square feet, there's no doubt the soon-to-be-developed World Logistics Center in Moreno Valley will affect area traffic. What is expected…
Last night, the Moreno Valley City Council took a step that will permanently alter the city. After three years of meetings, studies, and forums, Moreno…