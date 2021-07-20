-
The Inland Empire saw its second annual Women's March on Saturday, where roughly 3,000 people marched through Downtown Riverside chanting and carrying…
Yesterday (Tuesday) was "Equal Pay Day." California women's rights advocates called for employers to play an active role in closing the gender pay gap.…
A rally at the California state Capitol on International Women's Day and the "Day Without A Woman" drew a couple-hundred people ... and more than a dozen…
After a post-inauguration weekend capped by Women's Marches and protests around the globe, it remains to be seen if all of this energy will translate into…
Tampons and diapers sold in California will continue to have local and state sales tax attached to them. State lawmakers said those amount to a tax on…
Women working full-time in California make an average of 84 cents for every dollar men make. A bill unanimously approved by the state Senate yesterday…
Women across the nation earn less on average than men do. Today (Tuesday) supporters of equal pay for equal work are rallying in places around California…
The California Legislative Women's Caucus has announced its priorities for the year. Capital Public Radio's Katie Orr reports.
Several domestic violence victims say California makes it too difficult to receive some welfare benefits. Now they're suing the state. They're challenging…
BusinessWorking Women in California are still making less than men on average, but they are doing relatively well compared to women in other states. Capital…