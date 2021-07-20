wildfire damage

-
The public swimming pool in Paradise, California, is reopening for the first time since a catastrophic wildfire destroyed much of the town. CBS13 in…
Earlier this week PG&E proposed to increase customer rates to attract new investors, but Governor Newsom says the utility doesn't deserve it. KQED's Tara…
More tha a dozen protestors urged the California Public Utilities Commission yesterday (Thursday) to prioritize fire victims over PG&E shareholders.…
Now, reaction to PG&E's bankruptcy filing yesterday (Tuesday) from a state lawmaker who represents much of the Northern California area devastated by…
At a preliminary hearing to determine whether Holy Fire suspect Forest Gordon Clark can be tried on arson-related charges, a fire investigator told the…
Thousands of families in California are still reovering from this year's deadly wildfires. Many face a tough decision of whether to rebuild. And if they…
The storm currently moving through Southern California today (Thursday) is providing rain to the inland valleys, blowing snow in the mountains, collisions…
A wet, chilly storm headed toward the Inland Empire is expected to bring rain to the valleys and snow to the mountains. More from KVCR's Ken Vincent.
More Malibu residents forced to flee the Woolsey Fire are back home today, in time to face a rain forecast for Wednesday that brings fears of possible…
Everyone was on their best behavior Saturday when President Trump, Governor Jerry Brown and Governor elect Gavin Newsom viewed the damage from…