-
Riverside County Vector Control will begin treating 50 acres in Nuevo for mosquitos on Wednesday August 12 between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. This is after…
-
Health officials in southwestern Riverside County are alerting residents that anti-mosquito spraying will take place to curb the spread of West Nile…
-
West Nile has been confirmed in mosquitos tested in Riverside County. KVCR's Ken Vincent has more.
-
Urgency to combat mosquitos in the Inland Empire is rising. Since August, two people in Riverside County have died from West Nile Virus. That disease…