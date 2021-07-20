water management

-
In spite of hopes that El Nino might put a dent in California's drought, the three traditionally wettest months of the year have ended with below-average…
-
President Obama;s budget proposal for 2017 is getting accolades from conservation groups concerned with the ongoing drought. They particularly like the…
-
10 new groundwater basins in California have been added to a list of more than 20 total groundwater basins around the state considered to be in "critical…
-
The latest federal forecast shows the recent storms have helped the Sierra snowpack, but haven't helped dwindling reservoirs in California. Capital Public…
-
A new study finds that California's system for allocating water is fragmented, inconsistent, and lacks transparency. As Capital Public Radio's Amy Quinton…