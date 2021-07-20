-
As the new school year begins, a Loma Linda doctor is urging students to get fully vaccinated in order to prevent the spread of infectious disease. Dr.…
There are now 16 confirmed cases of measles in California, from Los Angeles to Tehama [tuh-hay-muh] county in the north, according to the latest count by…
Public school vaccine requirements that took effect last summer appear to be working; vaccination rates are up this year. More from KVCR's Ken Vincent.
One year after a debate over vaccinating public school children reverberated through the California Legislature, a new proposal would protect doctors from…
California election officials have 30 days to determine whether a referendum to repeal the state's new vaccination law will appear on next year's ballot.…
Most California school children will have to be vaccinated if they want to attend school in the state. Governor Jerry Brown signed a mandatory vaccine…
A bill mandating vaccinations for nearly all California school children drew passionate debate on the state Assembly floor. Capital Public Radio's Katie…
A bill that would require virtually all California school children to be vaccinated has been approved by the state Assembly Health Committee. Capital…
Republicans in the California Assembly want to know if Legislative Democrats are using their state budget proposals to punish a medical group that opposes…
The California State Senate has approved a bill that would require all school children in California to be vaccinated unless there's a medical reason.…