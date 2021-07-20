-
The legality of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals(D.A.C.A.) program awaits a U.S. Supreme Court decision this month. If repealed, it could have a…
The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld two California animal welfare laws by declining to hear challenges to them. KVCR's Ken Vincent has more.
Retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy was back in his hometown last week to address a group of Sacramento high school students, teachers, and…
Even though the U.S. Supreme Court has now allowed sports gaming across the country, it doesn't appear likely that California will legalize it anytime…
Immigrants rights groups across the state are celebrating the decision this week by the U. S. Supreme Court to hear a case challenging President Obama's…
The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments yesterday about whether the federal Environmental Protection Agency can require power plants to clean up their…
By refusing to hear an appeal this week, the U.S. Supreme Court sided with one of the tiniest fish in California. The court was asked by some California…