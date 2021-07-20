-
ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Santa Anita's troubled racing season has come to a close after the deaths of 30 horses at the Southern California track rattled the…
-
ARCADIA (CNS) - Hours after officials at Santa Anita Park denied arequest by the California Horse Racing Board to suspend racing in the wake ofthe 28th…
-
ARCADIA (CNS) - California Sen. Dianne Feinstein yesterday (Monday) called for a moratorium on horse racing at Santa Anita Race Track, a day after a third…
-
ARCADIA (CNS) - Another racehorse has been euthanized at Santa AnitaPark, the 26th horse death at Santa Anita since the track's racing seasonopened on…
-
ARCADIA (CNS) - A horse injured during a Sunday race at Santa Anita Park was euthanized, becoming the 25th horse fatality at the track since December and…
-
The biggest horse race of the season at Santa Anita Park, outside Los Angeles, takes place Saturday. The Santa Anita Derby is an important qualifier for…
-
ARCADIA (CNS) - Animal rights activists are calling for the governor to form a panel to investigate training and veterinary practices at California race…
-
Horses at Santa Anita Park were allowed to exercise on a small training track adjacent to the facility's main track. The main track has been closed since…
-
ARCADIA (CNS) - A 4-year-old filly was injured during training atSanta Anita Park and subsequently euthanized today, the 21st horse to die atthe track…