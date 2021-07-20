-
California's law allowing the terminally ill to end their lives is still tied up in the courts after an Inland Empire judge questioned its validity this…
California's medical aid-in-dying law has faced moral and ethical opposition since it took effect in 2016. But now a Riverside County judge's ruling…
It's been a year-and-a-half since since California's physician-assisted death law took effect, and physicians and caregivers say there are still kinks to…
The California Secretary of State's Office announced yesterday (Monday) that opponents of the new law allowing physician-assisted suicide have been…
It had been on Governor Jerry Brown's mind for nearly a full year: whether terminally ill Californians should be able to end their lives with a doctor's…
The California Legislature wrapped up it's session on Friday sending Gov. Brown a bill allowing physicians to prescribe life-ending medication to…
A bill that would allow physicians to prescribe life-ending drugs for terminally-ill patients continues working its way through the California…
The stage has been set for more emotional debate surrounding physician-assisted suicide in California. Democratic lawmakers announced yesterday [Tuesday]…
Supporters of Physician-assisted suicide in California were dealt another setback on Friday. Katie Orr reports for Capital Public Radio.
The bill that would have allowed physician-assisted suicide in California has stalled in the state Legislature. The bill's authors decided not to present…