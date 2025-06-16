Dolphins’ linebacker hosts youth football camp in Redlands

Redlands East Valley High School welcomed back alumni, Jaelan Phillips, for his annual youth football camp on June 14. Phillips held this camp as a part of his Jaelan Phillips Foundation that is dedicated to helping youth realize their full potential through music and sports programs.

Phillips was recognized in 2022 for his service in Miami through the Nat Moore Community Service Award, and continues to show his passion for giving back to his community in Redlands.

He explained that community service means everything to him.

“It definitely has been instilled in me from a young age. Having the platform that I do in the league, I’d be remiss if I didn’t give back to the community, both here and in Miami, and everywhere I can.”

Although known for his football abilities, Phillips studied music engineering and production in college before declaring for the NFL draft early in 2021. His second passion shines throughout his foundation, in a number of programs for music.

“In general, everyone loves sports and everyone loves music. To me, it’s just being able to reach people with a universal language, so I think that music especially does that. I’m passionate about music, also passionate about football, so I want to be able to share that passion with the community.”

Phillips explains that although staying in shape and being on the field is a part of his job description, being a part of his community is just as important.

“It’s a priority for me, so I make sure I spend time doing it.”

To learn more about the Jaelan Phillips Foundation, click the link on our website at kvcrnews.org