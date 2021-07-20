mosquito-born illness

-
Riverside County Vector Control will begin treating 50 acres in Nuevo for mosquitos on Wednesday August 12 between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. This is after…
Officials with the Northwest Mosquito and Vector Control District -- the agency that monitors mosquito activity in northwestern Riverside County -- is…
A UC Riverside entomologist and his research team have been awarded the largest-ever grant to a UCR researcher. The federal grant will be used to study…
Two babies with Zika-related birth defects have been born in California. This comes as the mosquito-born virus makes inroads into the U.S. prompting the…
Urgency to combat mosquitos in the Inland Empire is rising. Since August, two people in Riverside County have died from West Nile Virus. That disease…