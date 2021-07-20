mail-in voting

-
Voting will look very different this year in order to protect people from the pandemic. The Inland Empire’s millions of registered voters will all receive…
It's not widely known, but the Postal Service says it will make sure your mail-in ballot will be delivered to your local vote-counters even if the ballot…
California counties could receive more than $130 million this year to update voting machines. Capital Public Radio's Ben Bradford reports the proposal…
Four California counties are preparing for an overhaul of how they conduct elections, before voters head to the polls next year. Capital Public Radio's…