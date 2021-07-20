local public safety; school safety;

-
HEMET (CNS) - Police today arrested a 15-year-old Hemet boy suspectedof calling a school and threatening to carry out a shooting, resulting in acampus…
On the heels of Saturday’s deadly shooting at a synagogue in San Diego County, Governor Gavin Newsom wants to triple state funding to help protect…
A former Redlands High School drama teacher has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing four teenage girls. KVCR's Benjamin Purper has the story.
Students from around the Inland Empire participated in this week's classroom walkouts and protests against gun violence. KVCR's Benjamin Purper reports…
More than 30 California lawmakers participated in the National Student Walkout against gun violence by leaving meetings to stand on the Capitol steps in…
Riverside Police detectives will today try to determine why the father of a student at Castle View Elementary School in Riverside came onto the school…
Ontario police arrested a 13-year-old boy who brandished a gun on an Inland Empire middle school campus yesterday (Wednesday). More from KVCR's Ken…
An Orange County high school student has been arrested for threatening violence against his high school on social media. More from KVCR's Ken Vincent.
Shots rang out around 10:30 on Monday morning at at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino. KVCR's Rick Dulock followed the story and brings this…
Police confirmed yesterday (Tuesday) that two 15-year-old Banning High School students were taken into custody for allegedly plotting a campus shooting.…