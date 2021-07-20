local pension liability

-
RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Riverside County's pension liabilities now exceed $3billion, and allocations to support the retirement system will steadilyrise over the…
-
After years of lawsuits against it, California's 2012 overhaul of the public employee pension system has finally reached the state Supreme Court. More…
-
A new report finds city employee pension costs will continue to rise in California, putting further stress on cash-strapped local governments. More from…
-
Riverside County Supervisors are asking for more information following a report by a committee looking into the county's escalating pension liability for…