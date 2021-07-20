local native american culture

-
With the 2020 Census just right around the corner, it's important to make sure everyone in Indian country is counted. In Sacramento, a group of Native…
A local Inland Empire university will be starting a brand new series focusing on Native American history and culture. KVCR's Jonathan Linden has the story.
IE's Own FNX-TV To Premier Christmas Broadcast Of Finding Nemo – in Navajo Language: Nemo Ha?de?e?stOn Christmas Day, a first-of-its-kind national television event will originate from right here in the Inland Empire. 91.9 KVCR's sister TV network FNX -…
Inland Empire tribes will be among those participating in the annual American Indian Arts Marketplace this weekend at the Autry Museum of the American…
An 1,100 mile long pipeline being built by Texas-based Dakota Access is slated to carry 470,000 barrels of oil daily through treaty lands of the Standing…
"Forging Bonds: Pow Wow Stories from California" is a TV documentary produced by FNX - First Nations Experience - KVCR-TV's sister station with…
KVCR's Rick Dulock shares something unique about one of the nominated films and an actor who might have something to say about diversity and indigenous…