local conventions & events

-
Venus and Serena Williams - two of the greatest tennis players in our lifetime - will be on the court together, playing against one another tonight at the…
-
Comic-Con 2017 is taking place at the San Diego Convention Center through the weekend. Over the years, the number of people who attend Comic-Con each year…
-
A panel of high-profile conservatives is slated to talk about the Trump presidency on Sunday at a downtown Riverside Venue where anti-Trump protests are…
-
Ontario's Citizens Business Bank Arena Gets New Management, More Coordination With Convention CenterOntario's Citizen Business Bank Arena will soon be under new management, allowing more event coordination with the Ontario Convention Center, officials…