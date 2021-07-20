-
State Senator Connie Leyva made a statement Thursday amid growing concerns about systemic racism. Senator Connie Leyva of Chino, is urging the state of…
Lists of Inland Empire Black owned businesses began circulating social media last week in response to protests over institutional racism and the…
Riverside County Board of Supervisors voted on resolutions related to the in-custody death of George Floyd and local policing policies on Tuesday. Two…
Local civil rights and faith leaders led a peaceful gathering in downtown Riverside on Thursday afternoon. The intention was to honor victims of racial…
Thousands gathered in downtown Riverside Monday night to protest the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis. While it was mostly…