RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Riverside County supervisors Tuesday approved an ordinance establishing regulations for home-based cooks to serve hot and cold meals on…
The FDA says its investigation into the source of a recent E. coli outbreak in romaine lettuce led to a farm in Santa Barabara County... but that's not…
A group that oversees food safety programs for California lettuce growers has updated its guidelines in the wake of an E. coli outbreak last spring. From…
Home cooks rallied on the steps of the state Capitol yesterday (Wednesday) in support of a bill that would make California the first state to permit and…
California home cooks would be able to sell meals prepared in home kitchens directly to consumers under a bill that has passed the state Assembly. As…
Fast-food chicken nuggets come with extra calories and extra salt, but they might also come with "superbugs," or drug-resistant bacteria. Capital Public…
A new study has found plastic or fibrous debris in the guts of nearly one of every four fish sold at fish markets in California and Indonesia. As Capital…