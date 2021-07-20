-
CalTrans has installed a sign on State Route 38 to honor the memory of a Mentone based U.S. Forest Service firefighter. The sign in honor of U.S. Forest…
-
Firefighters had an early morning call to fight a raging pallet yard fire in San Bernardino. KVCR's Rick Dulock has this report.
-
The California National guard has deployed 380 reservists to assist firefighting efforts in Big Sur and Santa Clarita. Capital Public Radio's Bob Moffitt…
-
Inland Empire firefighters are preparing for a rough summer. Currently 48 new recruits are being trained to battle the blaze of perhaps one of the driest…
-
California's firefighting agency is already preparing for a difficult fire season. And, as Capital Public Radio's Katie Orr reports, low water levels…
-
On November 4th, San Bernardino voters rejected Measure Q: a proposal to change the way public safety pay in the city is determined. With its defeat, San…