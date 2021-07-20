-
Private industry is working with the Department of the Interior to create "geo-fences" to keep hobbyist drones out of fire zones. Recently, a drone…
-
Proposed legislation making its way to the governor's desk in Utah could provide a framework for regulating aerial drones here in California. KVCR's Matt…
-
As more and more companies and hobbyists launch drones into California skies, state lawmakers want new regulations to govern them. Capital Public Radio's…
-
One thing is clear after Governor Jerry Brown singed one bill regulating drone use in California in recent days, but vetoed several others: drones will…
-
Hobby drones have repeatedly hindered firefighting efforts this year. But as Capital Public Radio's Amy Quinton reports, the Desert Research Institute in…
-
The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors is establishing a reward fund for information leading to the prosecution of drone operators. Through the…
-
First responders are growing increasingly frustrated with owners of hobbyist drones who fly them over wildfires. That's prompting new proposals from…
-
After a drone interfered with efforts to fight a brush fire near Yucaipa over the weekend, federal and state fire officials are urging drone hobbyists to…
-
State legislators in Sacramento are taking a proactive approach to regulating the increasingly-popular but uncharted world of drones. KVCR's Matt Guilhem…
-
Unmanned aerial vehicles -- more commonly known as drones -- are becoming increasingly popular. Today (Tuesday), a hearing in the California state Senate…