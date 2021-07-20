disability accomodation

-
A bill that would take the profit out of lawsuits for violations of the ADA, or Americans with Disabilities Act, is headed to Governor Jerry Brown.…
-
Dyslexia is a common learning disability. About 20 percent of Americans are estimated to be living with it. Yet it can be difficult for kids with dyslexia…
-
The unemployment rate for people with disabilities is almost double that of those without disabilities. A new study looks at how accessible the 150 most…
-
The U.S. Justice Department has reached a settlement with Colton's Arrowhead Regional Medical Center that the hospital failed to adequately provide…