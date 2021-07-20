-
City News Service RIVERSIDE (CNS) - The top prosecutors for Riverside and Orange counties Thursday joined relatives of murder victims whose killers are…
Opposition to the death penalty is growing in California according to a new poll. Capital Public Radio's Steve Milne reports.The survey was conducted…
Governor Gavin Newsom said last week he would like to halt the prosecution of any future death sentences in California. As Capital Public Radio’s Chris…
The state of California must move forward with a new, expedited death penalty process that voters approved last election. The state's top court largely…
The Calif. Supreme Court has temporarily blocked Proposition 66 in order to consider a lawsuit filed by opponents of the measure. Capital Public Radio's…
Californians will decide this fall whether to abolish the state's death penalty. As Capital Public Radio's Ben Adler reports, county elections officials…
California Voters will likely decide in November whether to abolish the death penalty or to streamline the process. Proponents for two competing ballot…
A new survey finds California divided about how to address the state's stalled death penalty process. As Capital Public Radio's Ben Bradford reports,…
A federal appeals court has overturned a lower court ruling that found California's death penalty to be so plagued with delays that it's unconstitutional.…
California corrections officials are inviting inmates on death row to weigh in on their method of execution. Capital Public Radio's Ben Bradford explains.