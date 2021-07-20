-
Cal State San Bernardino received recognition for several of its graduate programs in U.S. News and World Report’s latest school rankings. Under the 2022…
-
Audrey Matthews, professor emeritus at Cal State San Bernardino, passed away on December 31, 2020 at the age of 84. Matthews dedicated her life to public…
-
As part of Cal State San Bernardino’s celebration of Women's History Month, they’re hosting a program called "Route 66 Women," which will take place…
-
Scientists have found a new way to study hard to access animals in urban areas. KVCR’s Megan Jamerson spoke with a Cal State San Bernardino biology…
-
Pixar’s latest animated hit Soul, about the life-after-death adventures of a jazz musician, has an Inland Empire connection. Cal State University of San…
-
November is Native American Heritage month, and for the past four weeks, Cal State San Bernardino held virtual events focused on building a safe space for…
-
Every year, the American Association for Access, Equity and Diversity recognizes an individual who demonstrates leadership and commitment to diversity.…
-
The United States has the largest prison population in the world. And a big part of that is re-offenders. One way to get those numbers down is to give…
-
CSUSB's "LEAD Summit X" - Latino Education And Advocacy Days - Celebrates 10th Anniversary Next WeekCal State San Bernardino's 10th annual Latino Education and Advocacy Days - LEAD Summit X - opens next week. This year's summit will honor two influential…
-
Cal State San Bernardino was put on lockdown Wednesday after a bullet shattered one of the windows on campus. While no one was injured, the shot propmpted…