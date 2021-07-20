-
As California fire officials continue to investigate whether downed power lines caused any of the state's recent major wildfires, utility regulators…
Riverside County Supervisors are exploring the possibility of allowing the formation of an electrical power co-op, which could save the county's residents…
Governor Jerry Brown and state lawmakers have reached a deal to overhaul the California Public Utilities Commission. As Capital Public Radio's Ben Adler…
An effort to dissolve California's embattled Public Utilities Commission is moving forward. Capital Public Radio's Ben Bradford reports.
The California Public Utilities Commission has once again delayed making a decision on whether to approve construction of a new natural gas pipeline that…
The big electric companies in two of California’s neighboring states – Nevada and Arizona – convinced utility regulators and elected officials in both…