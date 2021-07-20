california water policy

-
COACHELLA (CNS) - Falling in line with Governor Newsom's clean wateragenda outlined in the State of the State, a desert assemblyman will host stateleaders…
Southern California gets much of its water supply from Northern California - so what will happen if the "Big One" - a major earthquake - cuts that supply…
One of California's critical water sources, the Colorado River, is fast approaching a crisis. As we reported last week, the hope is that seven states on…
Californi relies on the snowpack for nearly a third of its water supply. But as Capital Public Radio's Ezra David Romero rfeports, it's predicted to…
Two different water bonds are set to appear on the ballot this election season. The Secretary of State's Office announced the latest on Wednesday. It is a…
Do you think you could tell the difference between the taste of tap water, bottled water, and recycled water? A UC Riverside researcher recently published…
The third snow survey of the year yesterday (Monday) revealed promising results for the state's water supply. But as Capital Public Radio's Ezra David…
State lawmakers are considering a tax to help poor rural communities provide safe drinking water. Agriculture and environmental groups are backing the…
A Bill introduced in the California Legislature this week would strengthen protections for groundwater resources in the state's deserts. KVCR's Ben Purper…
In what could be a significant decision concerning groundwater rights in California, a federal court panel has affirmed that an Inland Empire-area Indian…