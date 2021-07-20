California water infrastructure

-
Two different water bonds are set to appear on the ballot this election season. The Secretary of State's Office announced the latest on Wednesday. It is a…
-
Several cities in the west end of the San Bernardino Valley are conserving water this week during a needed repair. KVCR's Rick Dulock has more.
-
California's largest water district has given key support to a 17-billion-dollar water project long sought by Governor Jerry Brown. The vote yesterday…
-
California officials say they are already working with the federal government on how to safeguard state power and water infrastructure from potential…
-
Once California lawmakers wrap up an affordable housing deal, some hope to move on to a parks and water bond. Capital Public Radio's Daniel Potter has…
-
As Tropical Storm Harvey pummels Texas, California water managers say such devastating floods could happen here. As Capital Public Radio's Amy Quinton…
-
Proposed $5 Billion Calif. Water Storage Facility Would Take Half Of Voter-Approved Water Bond FundsSupporters of building a reservoir nearly twice the size of FolsomLake are applying for Proposition 1 water bond money that California voters approved in…
-
The federal license that allows the state of California to operate the now-damaged Oroville Dam expired 10 years ago, and has been operating since then…
-
Tens of thousands of residents downstream from Oroville Dam are still under evacuation orders, even as conditions improve for workers trying to alleviate…
-
Federal agencies are providing California with preliminary assistance for the Oroville Dam emergency. That's in spite of some rumors President Donald…