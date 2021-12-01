© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
California News

California Program Funding $100 Million Towards California Aqueduct Repairs

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published December 1, 2021 at 3:21 PM PST
28288597905_4d27c18681_oedit.jpg
Ken Lund
/
Flickr Creative Commons
California Aqueduct from Interstate 5 in Stanislaus County, California.

The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced the incitation of $100 Million in funding that will help restore water capacity to sections of the California Aqueduct.

The aqueduct is several canals that feed water from Northern and Central California to Southern California. Michael Sabbaghian is an Executive Advisor with the DWR and says that over the last few decades, several of the canals have experienced subsidence, which is the sinking of land.

“That has resulted in four segments of canals that we have, that deliver water to Central Valley and Southern California, to be impacted negatively, and their capacity has been reduced, they cannot deliver as much water,” said Sabbaghian.

Sabbaghian says capacity has gone down between 20% to 60%, depending on the section and that this has a two-fold impact on Southern California. He said, “One is direct water delivery, as you guys receive from Northern California, and secondly the massive agriculture that is in San Juaquin Valley, that without this water wouldn’t happen, so it would impact basically the availability of food.”

Sabbaghian added that the project advances several goals set by Governor Newsom in his 2020 Water Resilience Portfolio. “This particular one, it aims to meet several actions within that portfolio, which has to do with water quality, water supply, delivering water to disadvantaged communities, and so forth and so on,” added Sabbagian.

The $100 Million for sections of the four canals is just the beginning of a 10-year plan for the canals and is expected to cost $2.4 Billion.

Tags

California NewsCalifornia water infrastructureCalifornia Aqueduct
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
See stories by Jonathan Linden